National League: Wins for York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby

It was a rare afternoon to celebrate in the National League as all three Yorkshire teams ended up with priceless wins.

Sean Newton struck in stoppage time to give bottom side York City a 2-1 win over Barrow at Bootham Crescent.

Amari Morgan-Smith, who recently joined York on loan from League Two side Cheltenham, netted in the 22nd minute after racing onto Jon Parkin’s flick-on.

Parkin went close to doubling York’s lead just before the break, with Barrow restricted to long-range efforts.

But just when rock-bottom York began to think the win was in the bag, Jordan Williams beat home goalkeeper Kyle Letheren to the ball and slotted home the equaliser.

But Newton’s drilled strike gave the Minstermen a valuable three points.

Second-bottom North Ferriby crushed Southport 4-2 at the Merseyrail Community Stadium.

Curtis Bateson’s second goal of the season got the visitors off to a dream start after eight minutes.

The 21-year-old took the ball around goalkeeper Magnus Norman and slotted home shortly after Ryan Fallowfield struck a post as the visitors seized early control.

Rory McKeown levelled things up six minutes into the second half by tapping in Ben McKenna’s low cross, before North Ferriby took complete control.

Connor Oliver put the visitors back in front with a spectacular strike from 25 yards in the 69th minute.

Ryan Kendall made it 3-1 with five minutes remaining and Reece Thompson added further gloss to the scoreline in the 89th minute.

Declan Weeks netted a consolation for the hosts in stoppage time, but the game was long over.

Michael Rankine’s double helped Guiseley to their first away win of the season with an impressive 2-1 win at Macclesfield.

The visitors more than rode their luck in the opening exchanges, and led on the half-hour when James Wesolowski was tripped in the box. Rankine converted the penalty.

Chris Holroyd levelled within a couple of minutes, going on an inspired run and finishing calmly past Johnny Maxted.

But Rankine scored an unexpected winner for the Lions in the second half, after Will Hatfield was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

The stopper initially saved Rankine’s second penalty, but the striker stayed calm to knock the rebound in.