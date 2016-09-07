Non-league football: Frost bites in FA Cup replay at Ossett

A BRACE from Tom Platt helped on-song Harrogate Town move level on points at the top of National League North following a 3-1 home win over FC United of Manchester in front of a crowd of 1,094 at the CNG Stadium.

Platt netted a goal in each half with Jon-Paul Pittman firing his seventh goal of the season for Simon Weaver’s side, who had trailed after Luke Ashworth headed the Exiles in front early on.

A dramatic ‘92nd-minute’ strike from villain-turned hero Kevin Roberts gave 10-man FC Halifax Town a gutsy point in a 2-2 draw at Salford City, watched by 2,049 fans at Moor Lane.

Roberts volleyed home to clinch a last-gasp point for the Shaymen, who had taken the lead through Scott Garner’s first goal for the club on 35 minutes.

Former Halifax midfielder Sam Walker levelled from the spot 10 minutes into the second period after Roberts was penalised for handball - with matters compounded when Danny Hone received his marching orders following two bookable offences.

Roberts then made matters worse by putting through his own net in the 73rd minute to give Salford the lead, but his eventful evening ended when he struck a fine late volley to make it 2-2.

Bradford Park Avenue prop up the table after a 1-0 reverse at Boston United, Greg Smith netting the only goal eight minutes from time.

Danny Frost was the hero for Ossett Town, who secured a plum FA Cup second qualifying round date at home to FC United of Manchester following a 3-2 success over Billingham Synthonia.

Macauley Langstaff put Synners ahead at Ingfield after just two minutes, but Frost levelled just after the half-hour.

Matthew Cruss fired the visitors in front again just after the restart, but Alex Peterson levelled eight minutes from time and Frost struck an 88th-minute winner.

Goals in each half from Matt Tymon and Steve Snaith booked Whitby Town a round two qualifying tie at Spennymoor after a 2-1 success at Winsford.

NCEL Premier action saw Dan Broadbent bag a hat-trick as Thackley thumped Parkgate 5-1 at Dennyfield.

Also on target for the hosts were Ben Joyce and Rob Foulds, with Ross Shelton replying for the winless Steelmen.

Joe Danby, Ged Dalton and Lewis Taylor (pen) were the marksmen for Pickering Town, who piled more misery on rock-bottom Armthorpe Welfare with a 3-0 triumph.

In Division One, a 48th-minute leveller from Thomas Marsden earned Yorkshire Amateur an excellent point in a 1-1 draw at high-flying Hallam, who had led through Matty Ord’s goal.

Nostell went down 3-2 at home to Grimsby Borough, with Selby beating Shirebrook 2-1. Glasshoughton Welfare and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic played out a 0-0 draw.

Pontefract Colls’ moved up to third with a 2-1 win at Teversal, their fourth successive league win.

They were indebted to a late winner from Chris Wood, with Andy Seed also netting for Colls.