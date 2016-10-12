Non League round-up: Bridlington spike in-form NCEL leaders Liversedge as Albion Sports leapfrog Pickering

A BUMPER CROWD OF 606 failed to inspire Liversedge to yet another NCEL Premier victory as they went down 2-1 at home to Bridlington Town at a packed Clayborn.

Leaders Sedge, seeking a ninth successive league win and fresh from thumping 11-0 and 6-0 wins on home soil, took the lead on 75 minutes when Chris Jenkinson put through his own net.

But Brid restored parity within two minutes when Jamie Forrester struck and Joel Sutton fired a winner five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Omar Habeeb, Daniel Facey and Rhys Jenkinson were among the scorers for Albion Sports, who leapfrogged Pickering Town into fourth spot after a 4-2 away win.

Harrogate Railway drew 2-2 at fellow early-season strugglers Retford United.

Action in Division One saw Scott Jones fire a dramatic 90th-minute winner for Selby Town, who moved up to sixth place with a 1-0 win over Dronfield Town.

Liversedge's Joe Walton has an effort cleared by Chris Jenkinson, who scored an own goal for Bridlington

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Amateur triumphed by the odd goal in five against rock-bottom Nostell, thanks to strikes from T’nique Fishley, Freddie Swales and Adam Shaw.

Dillon Connelly and Jonathan Irving (pen) replied for Nostell.

There was woe for Frickley Athletic, who were trounced 4-0 at home by Coalville Town in an Evo-Stik Premier home humbling.

Marksmen for the visitors were Karl Deimdh (2), Callum Woodward and Alex Troke.

Whitby, whose scorer was Luke Bythway, drew 1-1 at home to Workington, for whom Nathan Waterson struck.

In the FA Trophy preliminary round, Ossett Town bowed out in a 1-0 home reverse to Prescot Cables, whose scorer was Rob Doran.

Knaresborough Town are out of the West Riding County Cup at the first-round hurdle after a 3-0 home loss to Goole AFC, with Ombeni Ruhanduka (2) and Nathan Modest on the scoresheet.