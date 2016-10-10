Top Rankine as Guiseley make  it two home wins in succession

GUISELEY won the battle of the basement boys to make it two home wins in a week.

Goals from new boy Jake Cassidy and Michael Rankine sandwiched one from Southport’s Jamie Allen.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood said: “This builds our momentum. It was a good performance and means more to me then the midweek win over York.”

Former Wolves and Oldham striker Cassidy soon hit the post but Ryan Higgins saw his effort deflect off Danny Lowe and hit the bar and Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted clawed away Andrai Jones’s header.

The deadlock was broken early in the second-half when Jermaine Hylton, another recent signing, found Cassidy, who fired into the corner of the net.

Jake Lawlor hooked off the line before Allen equalised following a corner.

Guiseley got the crucial goal through Rankine, who had been on the pitch for a minute, when he powered his header home.

Rankine also saw a penalty saved after Will Hatfield had been brought down.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown Lawlor, Atkinson, Lowe, Hatfield, Purver, Walton, Preston (Clee 65), Cassidy (Boyes 79) Hylton (Rankine 79). Unused substitutes: D Atkinson, Palmer.

Southport: Norman, Higgins, White, Howe, Ashton (Moseley 86) Thompson, Weeks (Caton 86), Lussey, Ferguson (Hynes 72) Allen, Jones. Unused substitutes: Gray, Cofie.

Referee: M Coy (Durham).

Man of the match: Jonny Maxted.

Struggling North Ferriby made leaders Forest Green work hard for a 3-0 away win.

The Villagers put in a good performance against one of the leading sides but this was their 11th blank sheet in 15 league games and fifth in succession.

Manager Steve Housham said: “Another major decision went against us when one of their players fell over and won a free-kick from which they scored. Decisions like that change the course of games. It’s frustrating.”

The opener after 43 minutes was controversial. Darren Carter seemed to fall over. The referee awarded a free-kick, which was launched high into the goalmouth where Ethan Pinnock rose unchallenged to head home.

Ferriby’s Reece Thompson had a shot cleared off the line and Mark Gray’s header from the corner bounced over the bar before Rovers clinched it against the run of play after 75 minutes when Noble’s corner was headed home by Charlie Clough.

Elliott Frear then broke through in stoppage time and hit the post only for Christian Doidge to tap in the rebound.

North Ferriby United: Watson; Topliss, Gray, Skelton, Brogan, Oliver, Russell (Ross Armstrong 84), Clarke, Thompson, (Kendall 78), Mukendi, Wootton (Emerton 69). Unused substitutes: Fosu-Mensa, Fallowfield.

Forest Green Rovers: Russell, Bennett, Wishart, Clough, Pinnock, Traore, Noble, Carter, Robert (Frear 69), Moore, (Marsh-Brown 56), Murphy (Doidge 56). Unused substitutes: Racine, Kelly.

Referee: T Bramall (Sheffield).

Man of the match: Danny Clarke.