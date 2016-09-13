York City 0 Tranmere Rovers 0: Minstermen unable to get better of 10-man Tranmere

YORK City remain unbeaten at home, but were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against 10-man, high-fliers Tranmere.

Visiting midfielder Jeff Hughes saw red on 50 minutes, but the Minstermen could not break down the National League’s meanest defence.

York were second best for long periods of the first half with Andy Cook going close twice in the opening exchanges. At the other end, Daniel Nti blasted over and winger Kaine Felix drove wide.

Hughes was only denied a goal by Kyle Letheren’s smart reflex save after Darren Stephenson had earlier headed weakly into the home goalkeeper’s arms from eight yards.

The Minstermen were given an early second-half boost, though, when Hughes saw red after kicking out at Richard Brodie.

Matt Fry went on to curl over a shot from 30 yards for the hosts, who then lost on-loan Sheffield United striker Jake Wright to a nasty head injury that saw him stretchered off on the hour mark.

A right-wing raid by substitute Justin Johnson then saw Felix sidefoot wide at the near post.

Tranmere were still a threat, though, with James Norwood’s near-post flick from Steven Jennings’s corner clipping the crossbar, which proved the nearest either side went to claiming maximum points.

York City: Letheren; Rooney, Higgins, Fry, Whittle; Felix, Dixon, Heslop, Nti (Fenwick, 75); Brodie, Wright (Johnson, 60). Unused substitutes: Simpson, Clappison, Robinson.

Tranmere Rovers: Davies; Vaughan, Iheikwe, McNulty, Ridehalgh; S Jennings, Maynard, Hughes; Norwood, Cook, Stephenson. Unused substitutes: Mekki, Harris, Turner, Kirby, Jones.

Referee: Andrew Miller.