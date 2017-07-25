POLL: Which of Yorkshire’s Championship clubs will come out on top in 2017-2018?

AS has been the case for several years now, the Championship campaign will feature plenty of Yorkshire interest from all four corners of the White Rose with Barnsley, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday all in the mix.

But, before the big kick-off is upon us, we thought it only right and proper to ask the thousands of fans who follow our six second-tier clubs a simple question - who will win Yorkshire bragging rights and finish the highest in the Championship table?