AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United: Away days welcomed by Millers as they target more points

WITH seven victories from their last nine League One outings, Rotherham United have had no trouble in clocking up the points in recent weeks.

Now, though, comes the challenge of doing the same as the miles are also piling up with Paul Warne’s side set for two lengthy road trips in the coming four days.

After making the long trip to AFC Wimbledon tonight, the Millers will be heading out again at the weekend for a clash with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Two lengthy away assignments in such a short space of time brings plenty of logistical problems but assistant manager Richie Barker insists United can cope and keep their burgeoning promotion push on track.

“There is obviously a lot of travelling over the next four or five days for us,” he said ahead of taking on a Dons side fresh from beating Northampton Town at Sixfields.

“But we will prepare in exactly the same way and we will make sure the players are as physically and tactically prepared as they can be.

It is a tight pitch and we are facing a team coming off the back of a positive result, so they will be buoyant. Rotherham assistant boss, Richie Barker

“We are expecting a tough one (tonight).

The injury-hit Millers could be without four midfielders for the trip to Kingsmeadow with Darren Potter, Lee Frecklington and Jon Taylor possibly being joined on the sidelines by Ryan Williams, who has been nursing a sore ankle since the weekend victory over Scunthorpe.

Frecklington and Taylor are expected to be back for the weekend clash with Oxford.

Last six games: AFC Wimbledon LLDWLW, Rotherham United WLWLWW.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Last time: AFC Wimbledon 0 Rotherham United 1; December 15, 2012; League Two.