Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Rotherham United: I’m sick of saying the same thing, moans Stubbs

Rotherham United dropped to within a place of the Championship relegation zone after losing a six-goal thriller at Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Danny Ward scored twice for Rotherham but it was not enough to prevent Rovers claiming a first win of the campaign

Ward’s 12th-minute opener for Rotherham came against the run of play but was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Craig Conway’s stunning strike.

Marvin Emnes netted his second goal for the club 30 minutes in and Ben Marshall’s first of the season straight after half-time looked to have sealed it, but Ward headed his fourth of the season late on to ensure a nervy finish.

Sam Gallagher scored his third this term in injury time to put the game beyond doubt, guaranteeing a fourth straight win over the Millers, who conceded three or more on the road for the fourth time this season.

Emnes replaced the injured Danny Graham for his full debut - one of two Rovers changes. Alan Stubbs meanwhile recalled Stephen Kelly for the suspended Darnell Fisher.

Despite a bright start, Blackburn were caught cold in the 12th minute when Isaiah Brown found space behind the Rovers defence and slipped a perfect ball for Ward to run on to. With just Jason Steele to beat, he confidently rolled the ball in from the edge of the area.

The advantage only lasted 10 minutes though, as Rovers restored parity with a spectacular strike. Danny Guthrie fed the ball to Conway 25 yards out and he did the rest with an unstoppable effort into the top corner for his third of the season.

Gallagher saw a shot tipped over for Blackburn before Ward was again sent through by Brown and forced a stunning close-range save from Steele.

Blackburn took advantage of that on the half-hour as Gallagher dummied to release Conway and he laid the ball back for Emnes, who buried his shot from inside the area.

Only a sensational save from Camp stopped Blackburn from scoring another minutes later, when he reacted quickly to tip away after Joe Mattock had diverted a dangerous Conway cross goalwards.

The inevitable third came less than 20 seconds into the second half as Emnes found Marshall on the right. He was given far too much time to cut inside and curled a glorious 20-yard effort beyond Camp for his first of the campaign.

Again, Gallagher went close in the 72nd minute when he headed Conway’s cross against the woodwork, but the Millers grabbed a lifeline seven minutes from the end when Ward threw himself at Kelly’s near-post cross to head in his second.

He almost grabbed a third moments later before Gallagher got the goal he deserved in injury time when Emnes outmuscled Kelvin Wilson and squared for a simple tap-in.

Boss Alan Stubbs said: “You’ve got have a bit more about you than to keep making the same mistakes week in, week out.

“I’m sick of saying the same thing. We’ve got what we’ve got within the dressing room. We need to do better, individually and as a team.

“You get yourself in a 1-0 lead and before you know it you’re 2-1 down.

“It’s just through players not doing what they’re supposed to do. That’s the frustrating thing about it, because when we do get the ball in and around the box we’ve got players who can hurt teams.”