Burton Albion v Rotherham United: Millers have now got that loving feeling

AFTER Rotherham United’s players were left high and dry following Monday’s sudden departure of Kenny Jackett, the faith shown in them since by Paul Warne has provided a welcome “breath of fresh air”.

This is the verdict of stand-in captain Richard Wood, who has hailed the positive impact of interim chief Warne in lifting the mood after a torrid opening to the week.

Warne takes sole charge of the Millers for the first time today in a week that has seen the club close ranks following Jackett’s unexplained exit and subsequent national reports lambasting the state of their training ground facilities.

On top of all this is the club’s desperate league position, but Warne is at least making the players feel loved again.

On Jackett’s exit, Wood – left disappointed that no explanation was provided by the 54-year-old as to the specific reasons behind his departure – said: “From the outside looking in, it does not look good on us as players that he has gone after five games.

“But Paul has come in and has got complete faith in us and believes in us and wants us with positive attitudes and has been a breath of fresh air. He wants us to feel loved.”

Meanwhile, Wood has given short shrift to the notion that the club’s modest training facilities have been an added factor in their struggles.

He added: “Yes, the facilities aren’t as good as other clubs. But we are playing football, what more do we want? They are not the best, but who cares? Get on with it.

“We are not paid to worry about our changing rooms and have that as an excuse. For me, it is a non-issue.”