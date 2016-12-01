‘I know what football is like’ - why Paul Warne has no desire to be Rotherham United’s permanent manager

ROTHERHAM UNITED caretaker manager Paul Warne has confirmed that he has no designs on being the Millers’ next permanent appointment for fear that it could jeopardize his long-term role at the club he loves.

The Millers stalwart, handed the reins on an interim basis following the shock departure of Kenny Jackett, will take charge of the club’s Championship game at Burton Albion tomorrow and has been given the green light to bring in an experienced temporary assistant to help him.

But the 43-year-old, who has worked as the club’s fitness coach for more than four and a half years and made almost 300 appearances in two playing spells spanning nine years, is not interested in the full-time position.

Warne, who filled the role of joint caretaker-manager alongside Andy Liddell following Ronnie Moore’s departure in 2010, said: “A fear of mine is that I love working for this club and I love my job.

“If I do the manager’s job for nine months and then a new manager comes in, in the summer, I honestly do not believe he would want me sitting behind him talking to a bunch of subs. I know what football is like.

“I know how paranoid managers are, and that is me being as honest as I can be. If the chairman asks me to do it to the end of the season, I wouldn’t say ‘no’ to him because he has asked me to do it. But then, regrettably, I would worry that my career would be elsewhere. I will do whatever the club want me to do.”

Warne says he was “disappointed” by Jackett’s sudden exit, which left many at the club in the dark, but acknowledges that the 54-year-old will have had his own reasons to leave.

He added: “I was disappointed he left, I have openly said he would have been my choice to come and I was happy with that choice.

“I liked working with him, he told the lads that he wanted them to fight, so I am disappointed that he has gone and understandably I feel a little bit in the lurch.”

However, he added: “But he has to make his decisions for his life, for him, for his loved ones.

“He isn’t a Rotherham United fan, he has to choose his own path in life.”