Jackett believes he can pull off rescue mission with Millers as Tigers slide into deep trouble

KENNY JACKETT insists Rotherham United can stay in the Championship despite his first game as manager ending in defeat.

The Millers, rock bottom of the table, slipped further adrift of safety after a late strike by Paul McShane confirmed a 10th loss of the season.

Eight points separate United from fourth-bottom Derby County but Jackett, appointed on Friday morning, insists the gap is not insurmountable.

“I felt the work-rate, effort and commitment of the players was very good,” said the 54-year-old. “We went toe-to-toe with Reading. We had a good number of chances and were a threat from set-pieces. We just couldn’t convert them.

“We are disappointed to lose the game, but the players have to keep up that effort, work-rate and attitude, and not get too disappointed.

“There was a lot that we did well as a group. And there is enough of the season to get things going.

“Yes, I definitely feel I can keep them up. Taking six points out of 39 takes its toll on players. But they can’t be disappointed.”

Another side deep in relegation trouble are Hull City. A 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City – the Tigers’ fifth straight reverse in the Premier League – dumped Mike Phelan’s men into the bottom three.

City travel to Bristol City tomorrow for a League Cup tie but it is those league struggles that are dominating thoughts, as Ahmed Elmohamady admitted after a fourth straight loss at the KCOM Stadium.

“We have to learn from our mistakes,” admitted the Egyptian. “There were some individual mistakes in the Bournemouth game (which Hull lost 6-1) and again in the Stoke game so we have to learn quickly because this is the Premier League.

“You play against the best players in the world. Being in the bottom three does not change anything. It is still early.

“But we do have to pick up points quickly, especially in this coming month before the international break. We have to stick together and fight again and go back to winning ways.”

City’s travails are in contrast to the manner in which the Yorkshire club started the season. Back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Swansea City created a feelgood factor that has since been swept away.

“Nothing has changed,” said Elmohamady when asked why things had turned sour. “We just played three or four games against top teams.

“But last week and this week, we were disappointed about our performances as players. Like Mick (Phelan) said, and the captain (Michael Dawson) said in the dressing room after the game, we have to stick together and pick ourselves up quick.”