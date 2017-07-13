Josh Emmanuel becomes second Tractor Boy to sign for Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED have signed Ipswich Town defender Josh Emmanuel on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joins Tractor Boys team-mate Kieffer Moore in joining the Millers for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign and will meet up with Paul Warne and the squad in Austria on Friday.

The London-born full back began his career in the Academy at West Ham before signing as a youngster at Portman Road in 2011.

Having progressed through the ranks in Suffolk, Emmanuel earned a professional contract in August 2015. He made his debut in the same month, in Ipswich’s season opener against Brentford.

Millers boss Paul Warne said: “He’s had a good upbringing, he is down to earth, but really wants to improve his game.

“Andy Liddell at Ipswich and Kieffer have told me he is a really good lad. He is a humble kid. He feels privileged that he was born with an ability to do something he enjoys doing.

“He wants his career to go all he way to the top, which at 19 why shouldn’t it. If he comes here and has an amazing season with us, then he will no doubt go on to bigger and better things.”