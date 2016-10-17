Norwich 3 Rotherham 1: ‘We are no quitters,’ claims Millers chief

Rotherham manager Alan Stubbs felt his side had given a decent account of themselves despite sliding to a fifth defeat on the trot.

Norwich manager Alex Neil was delighted with his side’s performance as they strengthened their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Goals from Wes Hoolahan, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith earned them an ultimately comfortable win.

Rotherham briefly made it interesting by pulling the score back to 2-1 with 16 minutes remaining but Dexter Blackstock’s close-range strike was an isolated scare for the hosts.

“We were playing against a Premier League group of players in all but name and when we made it 2-1 we gave them a little scare,” said Stubbs.

“To be fair, Norwich are a good side and they deserved to win the game but the lads gave it a good go and had we been up against a lesser side we might have got something from it.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to accept your fate, it’s much harder not to accept it and go out there and try and do something about it. That’s what I told the players at half-time and I thought they did well in the second half.

“I have been in plenty of dressing rooms where there have been one or two players who tend to quit when things are going against them but I don’t see that here. The lads are going out there and doing the best they can and that is all you can ask of them.”

Norwich City: McGovern, Ivo Pinto, Martin, Klose, Olsson, Tettey, Dorrans, Jacob Murphy (Josh Murphy 66), Hoolahan (Oliveira 90), Pritchard (Naismith 78), Jerome. Unused substitutes: Ruddy, Bassong, Bennett, Thompson.

Rotherham United: Camp, Halford, Fry, Ball, Fisher, Taylor, Frecklington, Vaulks (Forster-Caskey 88), Newell (Blackstock 70), Brown (Allan 88), Ward. Unused substitutes: Mattock, Forde, Price, K Wilson.

Referee: J Adcock (Nottinghamshire).

Man of the match: Wes Hollahan.