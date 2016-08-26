Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs braced for deadline ‘pandemonium’

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Alan Stubbs has acknowledged that the Millers’ start to the season has been a slow-burner, but is confident that substantive improvement will follow.

The Millers have picked up just one win in their opening four league matches, with a plethora of new signings – seven of whom have arrived this month – taking time to integrate.

All told, the club have brought in 11 players so far this close season and are seeking to top off a hectic spell of recruitment with the addition of a new striker before Wednesday’s deadline.

Stubbs remains confident that his squad will gel in the weeks ahead, with some short-term pain likely to be offset by a longer-term dividend.

He said: “In terms of our improvement, I think that will happen as the season goes on.

“It is not going to happen over the next week; I think it has to be a gradual thing. We have had a tough start.

“There are signs, but we are not the finished article yet. When you have made the amount of signings we have, it was always going to take a little bit of time for players to gel and settle in.

“But I am quite pleased to a certain extent that we have already managed to get our first win as it took us a little bit longer last year.”

Stubbs admits he is bracing himself for what he expects to be “pandemonium” ahead of Wednesday night with the Millers’ chief envisaging a frenetic spate of activity across the country.

With the vast bulk of his business done, Stubbs’s sights on the incoming front revolve around landing another forward and he is “very hopeful” of concluding a deal – although it will not be rumoured target Adam Armstrong.

He said: “Managers will focus on Saturday’s games and then it will be pandemonium for four days.

“(But) I am very hopeful of having a new striker in by Wednesday night.

“It has to be the right person. When you are spending money, you want the player to blend in with what we are trying to instil here.

“He has to be the right age, it has to be a player who has potential, it has to be a player who has value.

“I am hopeful we will get a striker across the line who fits that criteria.”