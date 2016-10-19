Rotherham United sack manager Alan Stubbs

ROTHERHAM UNITED have sacked manager Alan Stubbs following the club’s fraught start to the Championship campaign - and are now searching for their fifth boss in 13 months.

Stubbs, who had been in charge at the New York Stadium for just 140 days after leaving Hibernian to take over at the start of June, has paid the price for the Millers’ punishing run of early-season form - with the club having lost their last six league matches.

Stubbs had presided over just one league win in 13 games this term, with the club’s winless Championship streak stretching to nine matches after last night’s 4-2 loss at Birmingham.

The defeat at St Andrews was the rock-bottom Millers’ seventh on the spin away from home, conceding a massive 23 goals along the way.

A club statement read: “Rotherham United have parted company with first team manager Alan Stubbs, assistant manager John Doolan and first team coach Andy Holden with immediate effect.

“Following a board meeting this morning, it was felt that a change of first team management was needed to give the club the best possible opportunity to preserve our Championship status.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Alan, John and Andy for their effort and professionalism, and we wish them well for the future.

“The board have now started the process of appointing a new first team manager.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

