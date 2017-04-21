Rotherham United v Ipswich Town: Paul Warne staying patient in his bid to keep hold of Carlton Morris

PAUL WARNE has revealed that he would love to keep Carlton Morris next season – but is currently being forced to play a waiting game with the loanee’s parent club Norwich City.

Morris’s Millers career may have been afforded a belated start following a problematic hamstring injury, but the 21-year-old is busy making up for lost time and has shown elements of promise in six successive appearances for the club, with Warne professing to being impressed.

The Rotherham manager is keen on Morris returning to South Yorkshire next term, but with the Canaries’ managerial situation still unclear, he has acknowledged that he must be patient.

Warne said: “I think he has settled in pretty well. He gets on with us and the group, which is pretty important.

“He wants to play senior football every week as opposed to the Under-23s. But the difficulty with him at the moment is that Norwich have not got a manager, so no-one will make a decision about him going forward until there is a new boss in place.

“He has a lot more to give. I think if he stayed with us for another year that would be the best thing for his career because we would make him better than he is now. But he is improving and I would like to keep him. But he’s not our player. It is in Norwich’s hands.

“If I was him, I would be thinking, if I could, I would like to stay in the Championship but that if I could not, I would like to stay here. I have got to have a conversation with him, his agent and his club.”

While the relegated Millers have little riding on the final three games of the season, several players whose deals expire are striving to convince Warne that they are worthy of a new deal, including Richie Smallwood, Joe Mattock and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Warne has hinted that the solid recent performances of Smallwood are aiding his cause.

On Smallwood, who returned to the club in January after spending the first half of the season on loan at Scunthorpe added: “Richie has done well. He has had a good season and is a typical Rotherham United player. He gives his job-lot.

“He has got another three games – and they all have – to cement his career with us next season.

“To get a new deal, you have to be consistent. Rich has been consistent in training. He prepares well and has been performing well and I am pleased with how he has been playing. He is a good professional.”