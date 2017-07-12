Transfer Round-up: Rotherham United striker Dexter Blackstock exits | Barnsley strive to keep Andy Yiadom

ROTHERHAM UNITED have parted company with striker Dexter Blackstock – bringing an end to his ignominious 10-month stint at the club.

The Millers and the much-travelled forward have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract, which had another two seasons to run.

Blackstock, on a hefty weekly wage packet thought to be in the region of five figures, made just five starts after signing a three-year deal last September, scoring just once in 17 appearances.

The Millers made the disastrous move for Blackstock after failing to land several forward targets last summer, with the club – conscious that the transfer window would not re-open until January – gambling on the 31-year-old in their quest to salvage their on-pitch fortunes following a wretched start to the 2016-17 season.

After a controversial spell, an agreement has now been reached with Blackstock, with an unfortunate – and costly – episode in the club’s history now over.

Paul Heckingbottom admits it would be a ‘massive blow’ if Andy Yiadom leaves Barnsley – and is urging the club to be ‘aggressive’ in their bid to keep him.

On Yiadom, who has a year left on his deal, Heckingbottom, who says the club have rejected bids from Huddersfield Town and Reading said: “The club has got to be on the front foot and aggressive and make it happen and (but) then Andy has others options such as letting his contract run out and seeing what he can get next year.

“I would hate it to come to that and would love it if he is here for a long time. It would be a massive blow if we were to lose him.”