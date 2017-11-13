Verdict (video): Rotherham United’s Kieffer Moore leaves it late to subdue Doncaster Rovers’ James Coppinger milestone celebrations

YOU sense that Rotherham United manager Paul Warne’s wife will have been happy enough with events.

There was no bad Saturday night mood for her husband and her children were spared some merciless stick from their Rovers-supporting classmates this morning.

A derby draw at least maintains cordial relations and respectability with the neighbours in the Doncaster village of Tickhill where the Warne family reside.

In truth, the renewal of acqaintances between these two South Yorkshire rivals – locking horns in the league for the first time in just over a decade – proved a bit of a damp squib, but chances are that they may just be seeing a bit more of each other in the seasons ahead.

The more ambitious among the Millers’ fraternity may harbour promotion designs and hanker for an immediate return to the Championship, but the realists allude to reconstruction.

Consolidation is also clearly the name of the game for promoted Rovers.

The denouement may have been dramatic on Saturday afternoon, with Kieffer Moore’s equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage-time signalling ecstasy for the Millers’ hordes and deep deflation for the hosts.

But when push comes to shove, the pragmatists on either side might just have taken a point if it had been offered beforehand.

As for the most relieved individual in the house, aside from Mr and Mrs Warne? Step forward Richard Wood.

Two fateful contributions looked to have book-ended derby day with a glaring first-half miss, in a game when clear-cut chances resembled imposters, followed up by another melancholic moment when the veteran defender put through his own net just after the hour mark to seemingly hand Rovers the spoils.

Doncaster Rovers' James Coppinger pictured in his 550th appearance for the club (Picture: Chris Etchells).

Not for the first time, a choice contribution from Moore bailed out the Millers and the first person to shake his hand at the final whistle would have been Wood.

Kept under lock and key by Rovers’ defensive triumvirate of Andy Butler, Joe Wright and Mathieu Baudry for most of the game, Moore persevered and did what all good strikers do – bide their time.

His moment arrived with seconds remaining when he fired home after Craig Alcock blocked his initial effort during a spell when the Millers, in Warne’s words, did not attempt to throw just the kitchen sink at Rovers, but also the table and chairs.

It was Moore’s 13th goal of a copious season and arguably his most valuable contribution.

I always believe I am going to score every game. It is a mantra I have and I am a positive person. I am delighted to score my 13th of the season and long may it continue. Kieffer Moore

How everyone connected with the Millers will be hoping that Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is in benevolent mood when the loan striker’s situation is addressed in the new year – with Rotherham desperate for their attacking talisman to stay put until the end of the season.

On his future, Moore, whose parent club have a recall clause in January, said: “Of course I would be happy to stay, but it is out of my hands. I have not spoken to Mick.

“I always believe I am going to score every game. It is a mantra I have and I am a positive person. I am delighted to score my 13th of the season and long may it continue.

“I would not be doing this if I did not have the support or the assists I am getting. I am striding with confidence and I believe I am playing the best football I have ever played.”

Derby day is all about the outcome as opposed to the process, with Rovers tantalisingly on the cusp of three precious points against the side whom the vast majority of their support wish to vanquish more than any other.

An ugly display would have been a thing of beauty had it not been for Moore’s intervention.

Home frustration was compounded by the fact that Moore’s strike arrived after the five minutes of stoppage time signalled had been played.

On a bitter finale, Rovers veteran James Coppinger, making his 550th appearance for the club, said: “It was frustrating to concede in the manner we did after putting in all that effort and commitment. It feels like a defeat.

“Obviously, the referee makes those decisions. Some will play five minutes, some will play what they see fit. I think he saw a few stoppages and that is why he played over five minutes. When you do concede, it is frustrating. I do not think the quality was there and, technically, we could have been better in the final third.

“You do not get that many opportunities because of the way the game is going (sometimes). When you do, you have got to make the most of them. I thought we should have won the game.”

Comfortably the main talking point of a forgettable first half arrived 34 minutes in when Wood’s header hit the woodwork and bounced on the line before being gratefully gathered by home goalkeeper Ian Lawlor – Semi Ajayi’s downward header having struck the bar moments earlier.

Replays proved inconclusive as to whether Wood’s follow-up had crossed the line, although smarter finishing would have avoided any such controversy.

The Millers displayed the majority of the limited conviction on show in the first half, with Rovers more forceful on the restart, although they required the intervention of Wood, who turned Rodney Kongolo’s centre into his own net. Without too much method, the Millers pushed for a leveller with substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris hitting a post and Will Vaulks’s follow-up being deflected wide. But Moore saved the day with Rovers stretched after substitute David Ball, set up by a lovely pass from fellow replacement Richie Towell, was denied by Lawlor.