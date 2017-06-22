Warne focuses on other targets after Rotherham United sign striker Ball

ROTHERHAM United are targeting further moves for Christian Doidge and Jamie Proctor following the capture of ex-Fleetwood forward David Ball.

The 27-year-old, who scored 14 times for Fleetwood last term, has signed a two-year deal with the Millers after rejecting fresh terms with the Lancashire outfit.

With manager Paul Warne primarily viewing Ball as a “No 10”, the Millers are still pursuing several other central striking options.

Chief among them is Forest Green’s Doidge, 24, a player who has been on Warne’s radar for some time after firing 27 goals to help the Gloucestershire outfit reach the Football League last term, with the Millers chief pondering his next move after seeing an initial offer rebuffed.

Another high on the list is Bolton striker Proctor, with the ex-Bradford City player surplus to requirements at the Macron Stadium and also interesting Doncaster Rovers.

On Doidge, Warne, also targeting a right-back alongside two strikers with last season’s top-scorer Danny Ward set to move to Cardiff City in the coming days, said: “We put an offer in for him, which got turned down. We are still in the process of deciding our next move.

“I do like him, but I don’t know which way it is going to go. We are still pursuing it.”

On his interest in Proctor, 25, he added: “I like an out-and-out ‘nine’, someone who can hold up the ball. He is athletic, and he brings other players into the game. He is one on my list to try to get.

“He is not the only one on there. I would like to think I would get another striker in within the next few days.”

Ball is the Millers’ fourth close-season recruit following the signings of defender Michael Ihiekwe, midfielder Darren Potter and winger Ryan Williams.