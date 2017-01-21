Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers

Welcome to another afternoon of football action with high drama expected throughout the matches involving Yorkshire's Premier League and Football League clubs.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest scores and goal updates from today's matches.

TODAY'S GAMES

Premier League

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham

Championship

Huddersfield 2-0 Ipswich Town

Newcastle 4-0 Rotherham United

League One

Bradford City 1-1 Millwall

Sheffield United 2-2 Gillingham

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Crewe

GOAL UPDATES

16.53 GOAL: Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3 - Calleri settles it late on.

16.41 GOAL: Newcastle 4 Rotherham 0 - Matt Ritchie gets his second of the game. It was always going to be a difficult task for the Millers today.

16.23 GOAL! Doncaster 3 Crewe 1 - Tommy Rowe gives Rovers a two-goal cushion after Williams' header had been saved.

16.22 GOAL: Newcastle 3 Rotherham 0 - This scoreline is only going one way. Perez makes it three.

16.21 GOAL! Bradford City 1 Millwall 1 - He's been linked with a move away this month, but James Meredith remains a Bradford player and he's equalised in the 60th minute.

16.20 GOAL! Sheffield United 2 Gillingham 2 - Frantic second half so far at Bramall Lane. Kieron Freeman levels for the Blades.

16.19 GOAL: Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 2 - Josh Wright scores his second to put the visitors in front

16.18 GOAL! Huddersfield 2 Ipswich 0 - Christopher Schindler fires home a rebound after Billing's shot was parried straight to him.

16.12 GOAL! Doncaster 2 Crewe 1 John Marquis heads home his 15th goal of the season from Grant's set-piece

16.08 GOAL: Bradford 0 Millwall 1 - The Londoners are ahead at Valley Parade through Gregory on 51 minutes

16.06 GOAL: Newcastle 2 Rotherham 0 - Matt Richie doubles Newcastle's lead on 49 minutes. Mountain to climb for Millers

16.05 GOAL: Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 1 - Blades stunned as Josh Wright pokes home

15.45 GOAL! Newcastle 1 Rotherham United 0 - Rotherham's resistance is broken in the third minute of first half injury time by Daryl Murphy

15.44 GOAL: Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 2 - Andy Carroll doubles the visitors advantage, turning home a rebound.

15.43 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 1 Ipswich Town 0 - Izzy Brown puts Terriers in front with his first for the club

15.37 GOAL: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Crewe - James Jones hammers in a rebound after Lawlor pulls off a brilliant save to deny Dagnall

15.35 GOAL! Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 0 - Great interplay from Blades ends with Billy Sharp firing them in front.

15.27 GOAL! Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 1 - Christhian Stuani scores Middlesbrough's first Premier League goal of 2017 to pull them level

15.25 GOAL! Doncaster 1 Crewe 0 - Conor Grant's shot from distance hits a defender and nestles into the bottom corner

15.10 GOAL: Middlesbrough 0 West Ham 1: We have our first goal of the afternoon. Andy Carroll finds the net for visiting West Ham at the Riverside.

15.00 Kick-off around the grounds

TEAM NEWS

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Bernardo, Chambers, Gibson, de Roon, Traore, Clayton, Forshaw, Friend, Negredo, Stuani.

Subs: Bamford, Da Silva, Leadbitter, Fischer, Guzan, Downing, Gestede.

West Ham: Randolph, Byram, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio, Carroll.

Subs: Adrian, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Oxford, Quina, Collins.

No Aaron Mooy for Huddersfield Town - ruled out with a back injury. New signing Collin Quaner didn't received clearance in time.

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hogg, Billing, Kachunga, Lowe, Van la Parra, Wells, Chindler, Brown, Hefele

Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Bunn, Cranie, Lolley, Stankovic

Ipswich: Gerken, Digby, Chambers, Berra, Spence, Knudsen, Skuse, Bru, Dozzell, Lawrence, Sears

Subs: Crowe, Emmanuel, Douglad, Nydam, Ward, Moore, Pitman

Rotherham United have topscorer Danny Ward back and hand a debut to goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell

Rotherham: O'Donnell; Fisher, Wood, Belaid, Mattock; Smallwood; Forde, Vaulks, Adeyemi, Newell; Yates.

Subs: Bilboe, Kelly, Taylor, Wilson, Warren, Allan, Ward.

Newcastle: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Gouffran, Perez, Murphy

Subs: Sels, Sterry, Haidara, Lazzar, Hanley, Barlaser, Ameobi

Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Law, Vincelot, Marshall, Cullen, Jones, Knight-Percival, McArdle, Kilgallon, McMahon

Subs: Sattelmaier, Darby, Dieng, Clark, Hiwula, Gillead, Devine

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Onyedinma, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper

Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou

Sheffield United: Moore, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lavery, Sharp, Done, Coutts, Freeman, Ebanks-Landell, Duffy

Subs: Ramsdale, McNulty, Scougall, Wright, Riley, Wilson, Reed

Gillingham: Nelson, Jackson, Herd, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Wagstaff, Hessenthaler, McDonald, List, Dack, Wright

Subs: Hadler, Donnelly, Knott, Osadebe, Dickenson, Byrne, Emmanuel-Thomas

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Baudry, Butler, Mason, Blair, Rowe, Houghton, Grant, Coppinger, Williams, Marquis.

Subs: Etheridge, Alcock, Wright, Keegan, Longbottom, May, Middleton

Crewe: Garratt, Turton, Bakayogo, Ray, Guthrie, Kirk, Cooper, Hollands, Jones, Bowery, Dagnall

Subs: Lowe, Kiwomya, Nugent, NG, Richards, Wintle, Udoh

