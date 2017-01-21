Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers

Welcome to another afternoon of football action with high drama expected throughout the matches involving Yorkshire's Premier League and Football League clubs.
TODAY'S GAMES
Premier League
Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham
Championship
Huddersfield 2-0 Ipswich Town
Newcastle 4-0 Rotherham United
League One
Bradford City 1-1 Millwall
Sheffield United 2-2 Gillingham
League Two
Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Crewe
GOAL UPDATES
16.53 GOAL: Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3 - Calleri settles it late on.
16.41 GOAL: Newcastle 4 Rotherham 0 - Matt Ritchie gets his second of the game. It was always going to be a difficult task for the Millers today.
16.23 GOAL! Doncaster 3 Crewe 1 - Tommy Rowe gives Rovers a two-goal cushion after Williams' header had been saved.
16.22 GOAL: Newcastle 3 Rotherham 0 - This scoreline is only going one way. Perez makes it three.
16.21 GOAL! Bradford City 1 Millwall 1 - He's been linked with a move away this month, but James Meredith remains a Bradford player and he's equalised in the 60th minute.
16.20 GOAL! Sheffield United 2 Gillingham 2 - Frantic second half so far at Bramall Lane. Kieron Freeman levels for the Blades.
16.19 GOAL: Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 2 - Josh Wright scores his second to put the visitors in front
16.18 GOAL! Huddersfield 2 Ipswich 0 - Christopher Schindler fires home a rebound after Billing's shot was parried straight to him.
16.12 GOAL! Doncaster 2 Crewe 1 John Marquis heads home his 15th goal of the season from Grant's set-piece
16.08 GOAL: Bradford 0 Millwall 1 - The Londoners are ahead at Valley Parade through Gregory on 51 minutes
16.06 GOAL: Newcastle 2 Rotherham 0 - Matt Richie doubles Newcastle's lead on 49 minutes. Mountain to climb for Millers
16.05 GOAL: Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 1 - Blades stunned as Josh Wright pokes home
15.45 GOAL! Newcastle 1 Rotherham United 0 - Rotherham's resistance is broken in the third minute of first half injury time by Daryl Murphy
15.44 GOAL: Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 2 - Andy Carroll doubles the visitors advantage, turning home a rebound.
15.43 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 1 Ipswich Town 0 - Izzy Brown puts Terriers in front with his first for the club
15.37 GOAL: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Crewe - James Jones hammers in a rebound after Lawlor pulls off a brilliant save to deny Dagnall
15.35 GOAL! Sheffield United 1 Gillingham 0 - Great interplay from Blades ends with Billy Sharp firing them in front.
15.27 GOAL! Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 1 - Christhian Stuani scores Middlesbrough's first Premier League goal of 2017 to pull them level
15.25 GOAL! Doncaster 1 Crewe 0 - Conor Grant's shot from distance hits a defender and nestles into the bottom corner
15.10 GOAL: Middlesbrough 0 West Ham 1: We have our first goal of the afternoon. Andy Carroll finds the net for visiting West Ham at the Riverside.
15.00 Kick-off around the grounds
TEAM NEWS
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Bernardo, Chambers, Gibson, de Roon, Traore, Clayton, Forshaw, Friend, Negredo, Stuani.
Subs: Bamford, Da Silva, Leadbitter, Fischer, Guzan, Downing, Gestede.
West Ham: Randolph, Byram, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio, Carroll.
Subs: Adrian, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Oxford, Quina, Collins.
No Aaron Mooy for Huddersfield Town - ruled out with a back injury. New signing Collin Quaner didn't received clearance in time.
Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hogg, Billing, Kachunga, Lowe, Van la Parra, Wells, Chindler, Brown, Hefele
Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Bunn, Cranie, Lolley, Stankovic
Ipswich: Gerken, Digby, Chambers, Berra, Spence, Knudsen, Skuse, Bru, Dozzell, Lawrence, Sears
Subs: Crowe, Emmanuel, Douglad, Nydam, Ward, Moore, Pitman
Rotherham United have topscorer Danny Ward back and hand a debut to goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell
Rotherham: O'Donnell; Fisher, Wood, Belaid, Mattock; Smallwood; Forde, Vaulks, Adeyemi, Newell; Yates.
Subs: Bilboe, Kelly, Taylor, Wilson, Warren, Allan, Ward.
Newcastle: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Gouffran, Perez, Murphy
Subs: Sels, Sterry, Haidara, Lazzar, Hanley, Barlaser, Ameobi
Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Law, Vincelot, Marshall, Cullen, Jones, Knight-Percival, McArdle, Kilgallon, McMahon
Subs: Sattelmaier, Darby, Dieng, Clark, Hiwula, Gillead, Devine
Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Onyedinma, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper
Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou
Sheffield United: Moore, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lavery, Sharp, Done, Coutts, Freeman, Ebanks-Landell, Duffy
Subs: Ramsdale, McNulty, Scougall, Wright, Riley, Wilson, Reed
Gillingham: Nelson, Jackson, Herd, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Wagstaff, Hessenthaler, McDonald, List, Dack, Wright
Subs: Hadler, Donnelly, Knott, Osadebe, Dickenson, Byrne, Emmanuel-Thomas
Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Baudry, Butler, Mason, Blair, Rowe, Houghton, Grant, Coppinger, Williams, Marquis.
Subs: Etheridge, Alcock, Wright, Keegan, Longbottom, May, Middleton
Crewe: Garratt, Turton, Bakayogo, Ray, Guthrie, Kirk, Cooper, Hollands, Jones, Bowery, Dagnall
Subs: Lowe, Kiwomya, Nugent, NG, Richards, Wintle, Udoh
