Shaw Lane cash in on televised FA Cup tie with Stags

SHAW LANE AFC are set for a bumper windfall after the Barnsley club’s debut appearance in the FA Cup first round was selected for live broadcast.

BT Sport will screen the tie between the Ducks, who play in the seventh tier of English football, and Steve Evans’s Mansfield Town on Saturday November 4, kick-off 12.30pm.

The tie is one of three that will be shown live, with Hyde United’s home clash against MK Dons kicking off coverage on Friday night. Chorley against Fleetwood Town will also be broadcast on Monday November 6 and all six clubs featured live will receive a fee of £67,500.

“It had been a crazy few days anyway but this caps everything off,” said chairman Craig Wood, who formed Shaw Lane seven seasons ago. “For every chairman and club at our level, being selected for a live game is a dream come true.

“A lot of football fans up and down the country attending matches at 3pm enjoy going to the pub and watching the lunchtime game. In the Cup, they are often hoping the non-League team can pull off a shock. This will raise our profile hugely.”

Another Yorkshire club selected for live broadcast by BT Sport yesterday was Huddersfield Town, whose Premier League home clash with Chelsea will be screened on the scheduled date of Tuesday December 12 but with a slightly later kick-off time at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 26-year-old, who is set to face former club Bristol City tomorrow, moved to Elland Road in a £750,000 deal 15 months ago. He has proved to be an astute signing, something that Robins manager Lee Johnson has acknowledged ahead of the Ashton Gate reunion.

“Luke has done very well at every club he has been at and he will get a very warm reception I am sure,” added Johnson.

“At the time, we felt it was the right decision (to sell him). We have been judged and found wanting by a few on that one, and probably wouldn’t argue. But there are always circumstances that go into a sale.

“Luke got a good deal at a big club and it was something we couldn’t compete with financially. He went with our best wishes and everyone was happy.”

Ayling had a little under two years remaining on his existing deal. By signing until 2012, he follows Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gaetano Berardi and Eunan O’Kane in committing his future to United.