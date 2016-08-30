Sheffield United sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Lavery

SHEFFIELD United have signed Sheffield Wednesday centre forward Caolan Lavery.

The two clubs agreed on an ‘undisclosed fee’ for the striker, despite Lavery having left Hillsborough in the summer. The Owls were still entitled to receive compensation for his development due to his age.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Portsmouth and has also had loan spells at Southend United and Plymouth Argyle.

The Canadian-born footballer has been capped by both Canada under-17s and Northern Ireland’s under-19s and under-21s.

He becomes Blades boss Chris Wilder’s 10th signing of the summer and will wear the No 9 shirt. Lavery has signed a three-year deal.

Wilder said: “Caolan is a player we have tracked for a while. He is hungry, aggressive and wants to run in behind, exactly the type of player we need. He has the potential to play his best football whilst with us.”

He was introduced to the crowd ahead of Tuesday evening’s Checkatrade Trophy encounter with Leicester City.