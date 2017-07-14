Sheffield United will cash in on Kyle Walker to tune of £4.5m

SHEFFIELD UNITED are set for a significant £4.5m windfall once the sale of former defender Kyle Walker goes through.

Manchester City are poised to seal the signing of the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player – who left the Blades in 2009 – in a deal reported to be worth up to £50m and it could be completed by the end of this week.

The Blades are entitled to 10 per cent of any profit on Walker, sold to Spurs for £5m, and the full-back’s move to Manchester is expected to be worth around £4.5m to the Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield Town have rewarded Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga with new deals after the pair helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Both German left-back Lowe, 28, and striker Kachunga, 25, first moved to the Terriers last summer and each played over 40 Championship games last term.

Kachunga originally arrived on loan from Ingolstadt, but that was made into a permanent arrangement in March and last season’s top scorer will now remain at Huddersfield until 2020.

Lowe’s new contract will also expire in that year.

Denmark international striker Martin Braithwaite has completed his big-money move to Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old Toulouse forward has signed a four-year deal after the two clubs agreed a fee reportedly in the region of £8.8m.

Boro are also finalising a deal to sign Bury’s highly-rated young striker George Miller and remain in the market for Nottingham Forest’s Britt Assombalonga.

Rotherham United have signed Ipswich Town defender Josh Emmanuel on a season-long loan, their seventh arrival of the summer.

The 19-year-old joins Ipswich team-mate Kieffer Moore in joining the Millers for the whole of the 2017-18 campaign.

Bradford City have appointed former Huddersfield midfielder Michael Collins as their Under-18s lead coach and he will be assisted by ex-Bradford Park Avenue manager Martin Drury.

Former Hartlepool United assistant Sam Collins has been appointed as the club’s professional development coach.

Doncaster Rovers utility man Luke McCullough is expected to be out for several months after sustaining a knee injury in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly at Armthorpe Welfare.