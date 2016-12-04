Bolton Wanderers 3 Sheffield United 2: Former Owls favourite Madine sinks Blades’ Cup dreams

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine scored one of the goals as Bolton beat League One rivals Sheffield United 3-2 to reach round three of the Emirates FA Cup.

But it needed Sammy Ameobi’s spectacular strike and a late Josh Vela effort to progress Phil Parkinson’s side to a potentially money-spinning tie.

Ameobi’s brilliant 20-yard effort 25 seconds after half-time doubled Wanderers’ advantage following Madine’s first goal since August 27 in the 44th minute.

Bolton also believed a David Wheater shot had crossed the line - backed up by photographic evidence - with the score at 0-0.

However, the Blades played their part in an entertaining game and Stefan Scougall missed a sitter, again before Madine’s third goal of the campaign.

But they deserved to get back in the game through Paul Coutts’ deflected effort after 64 minutes. Vela’s superbly crafted goal 20 minutes later appeared to have eased home nerves.

However, Jack O’Connell gave United hope albeit with what eventually proved to be an 86th-minute consolation.