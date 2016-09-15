Caolan Lavery set for Sheffield United debut at weekend - but no Blades deal for Chris Burke

Caolan Lavery is set to make his long-awaited Sheffield United debut this weekend.

Since his cross-city move from Sheffield Wednesday just before the transfer window closed, the Canadian striker has been building up his match-fitness.

The 23-year-old has spent time on loan at Southend United, Plymouth, Chesterfield and Portsmouth in recent years, but is hoping to kickstart his career at Bramall Lane.

Manager Chris Wilder has refused to rush Lavery into the first-team, but after playing 60 minutes for the club’s Under-23s on Tuesday, the striker will play a part in Saturday’s League One game against Peterborough United.

“He had an hour in the under-23’s so he’ll be involved at the weekend,” confirmed Wilder. “He’s worked really hard with the conditioners and also with them on his own.

“He’s trained with the first team too. He won’t be 100 per cent up to speed.”

In four years at Hillsborough, Lavery only started 16 league games, but netted six goals.

Two of those goals came as a substitute in the 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United on January 11 2014.

The Blades have no new injury worries, and midfielder Chris Basham is back in training.

“Bash has trained so that’s good news,” said Wilder. “He’s an important player for us. His partnership with Paul Coutts in the centre of the park has been exceptional.”

Asked if United had any other injury problems, Wilder said: “Just the physical contact of the game.

“We want to be aggressive and make contact in the right way. So if that brings knocks and bumps and bruises then so be it.”

The Blades have opted against offering free agent Chris Burke a deal, after the former Nottingham Forest winger spent time on trial at Bramall Lane.

Wilder explained: “We wanted a certain type, he just didn’t quite fit in to what we want.

“It’s not been a waste of time. He’s had a look at us and we did him. There’s no doubt he’ll get fixed up with a club.

“He’s a great professional. But he just didn’t fit in 100 per cent to what we want to do.”