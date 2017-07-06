Experience added as Sheffield United bring in defender Richard Stearman

SHEFFIELD UNITED have signed experienced central defender Richard Stearman for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has penned a three-year deal after joining from Fulham.

Stearman spent last season on loan at Wolves and impressed during his time in the Midlands.

The signing brings Chris Wilder’s search for a seasoned central defensive leader with Championship experience to an end, although he is still keen on bringing another back-four option.

Meanwhile, captain Billy Sharp, utility man Chris Basham and midfielder Paul Coutts have verbally agreed two-year contract extensions with an option of a third.