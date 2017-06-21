Fixtures 2017-18 - Sheffield United

League One champions Sheffield United begin life back in the Championship with a home game against Brentford. Log on here for the Blades’ full fixture list.
Here are the Blades’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.
August
5 Brentford H
12 Middlesbrough A
15 Cardiff City A
19 Barnsley H
26 Derby County H
September
9 Sunderland A
12 Bolton Wanderers A
16 Norwich City H
23 Sheffield Wednesday A
26 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
30 Nottingham Forest A
October
14 Ipswich Town H
21 Reading H
28 Leeds United A
31 Queens Park Rangers A
November
4 Hull City H
18 Burton Albion A
21 Fulham H
25 Birmingham City H
December
2 Millwall A
9 Bristol City H
16 Preston North End A
23 Aston Villa A
26 Sunderland H
30 Bolton Wanderers H
January
1 Derby County A
13 Sheffield Wednesday H
20 Norwich City A
27 Aston Villa H
February
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
10 Leeds United H
17 Reading A
20 Queens Park Rangers H
24 Hull City A
March
3 Burton Albion H
6 Fulham A
10 Ipswich Town A
17 Nottingham Forest H
31 Brentford A
April
2 Cardiff City H
7 Barnsley A
10 Middlesbrough H
14 Millwall H
21 Birmingham City A
28 Preston North End H
May
5 Bristol City A