Fixtures 2017-18 - Sheffield United

League One champions Sheffield United begin life back in the Championship with a home game against Brentford. Log on here for the Blades’ full fixture list.

Here are the Blades’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

5 Brentford H

12 Middlesbrough A

15 Cardiff City A

19 Barnsley H

26 Derby County H

September

9 Sunderland A

12 Bolton Wanderers A

16 Norwich City H

23 Sheffield Wednesday A

26 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

30 Nottingham Forest A

October

14 Ipswich Town H

21 Reading H

28 Leeds United A

31 Queens Park Rangers A

November

4 Hull City H

18 Burton Albion A

21 Fulham H

25 Birmingham City H

December

2 Millwall A

9 Bristol City H

16 Preston North End A

23 Aston Villa A

26 Sunderland H

30 Bolton Wanderers H

January

1 Derby County A

13 Sheffield Wednesday H

20 Norwich City A

27 Aston Villa H

February

3 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

10 Leeds United H

17 Reading A

20 Queens Park Rangers H

24 Hull City A

March

3 Burton Albion H

6 Fulham A

10 Ipswich Town A

17 Nottingham Forest H

31 Brentford A

April

2 Cardiff City H

7 Barnsley A

10 Middlesbrough H

14 Millwall H

21 Birmingham City A

28 Preston North End H

May

5 Bristol City A