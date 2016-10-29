Sheffield United 2 MK Dons 1: More to come from Blades, insists Wilder

Sheffield United kept up the pressure on the League One leaders with a hard-fought 2-1 win against the MK Dons.

Blades boss Chris Wilder made just one change to the team which drew 3-3 at Bradford City last weekend.

Stefan Scougall was recalled in place of the injured Matt Done.

The managerless Dons made a bright start and forced Simon Moore into a fine save early on from a long-range effort.

But it was the Blades who took the lead after good work from Billy Sharp.

The ball pinged around the visitors’ penalty area and Scougall scuffed his shot, but it had enough pace to roll inside David Martin’s right-hand post.

Former Rotherham favourite Kieran Agard came on for the injured Samir Caruthers for MK Dons, but it was Sharp who came closest to scoring again as his shot narrowly went wide with Martin beaten.

United went in at half-time probably thinking they should have had more than just a solitary goal to their account.

And they were stunned when Darren Potter - the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder - netted in front of the Kop at the start of the second half.

On 63 minutes, United were back in front. And it was the prolific Sharp who pounced from close range to poke the ball home.

Substitute Caolan Lavery had a late chance to make it 3-1, but pulled his effort wide.

“They have got some Championship players and they have been going for five years,” Wilder said.

“I know there has been a change of manager, but their system, the way they played, they have been going for five years and had success.

“We have been at it for three months, we have had some success in a short space of time, but there is more to come.

“The general ingredients that you need to be successful are being shown in abundance. This was a big result for us, even though we are only in the back end of October.”

