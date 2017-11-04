Sheffield United ratings: Hat-trick hero Leon Clarke takes plaudits - but how did the rest fare?

Leon Clarke scored four goals as Shefffield United came from a goal behind to stun Hull City 4-1 and move back up to second place in the Championship.

Chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe was at Bramall Lane and rated the performances...

Moore 6 Pushed away an early shot from Larsson but failed to get anywhere near Grosicki’s opener despite the ball landing pretty central in the net.

Carter-Vickers 7 Got forward down the right flank to cross for the equaliser. Solid at the back when called upon.

Wright 7 Reads the game well. His last ditch tackle on Tomori prevented the Tigers full back having a clear shot on goal.

O’Connell 7 Very fortunate to survive a big shout for handball after Campbell had burst into the Blades penalty area. Moments later, the defender’s shot at the other end was touched over.

Basham 7 Employed as a right wing back due to George Baldock’s hamstring injury. Distribution sometimes let him down but, defensively, he was excellent.

Coutts 7 Neat and tidy on the ball in the first half without being too effective but played a bigger role after the restart as the Blades showed more urgency.

Duffy 7 Always a threat, the skill that left Bowen bamboozled to create a first half chance for Clarke typical of the Blades man. Shot just wide before half-time.

Fleck 7 Unfortunate to see his curled free-kick headed off the line by Bowen. Decent delivery from set-pieces.

Stevens 7 Blazed over when well placed early in the second half. Had to hit the target. Pulled off vital last ditch tackle to prevent Campbell having a clear run at goal.

Clarke 9 Four-goal hero. A fine display of forward play by a striker who was twice denied by McGregor before getting off the mark.

Sharp 6 Early flicked shot saved by McGregor but otherwise struggled to make much of an impact until late on, when he had a shot blocked by Clark and then created Clarke’s hat-trick goal. Substituted.

Substitutes

Brooks (for Sharp 83) - Late introduction.

Lundstram (for Duffy 87) Not much time to make an impact.

Donaldson (for Clarke 90) Brought on to give Clarke his deserved reception.