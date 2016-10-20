Sheffield United reject Bradford City striker request

Sheffield United have rejected Bradford City’s plea to allow on-loan striker Marc McNulty to play in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby.

The Scottish striker is on loan at Valley Parade from the Blades, with both clubs battling away in the League One promotion hunt.

Bradford were keen for McNulty to play against his parent club, but Blades boss Chris Wilder has revealed United have ruled that option out.

“I had a phone call yesterday afternoon, fair play to them (for trying),” said Wilder.

“But it’s a decision which we have made. It’s a new experience with the loan window closing.

“Mark wanted to go and play, to have an opportunity to play regular first-team football.

“We couldn’t guarantee that for him here. But he’s a good lad and good to work with in the period that I have worked with him.

“We will see what happens in January.”

McNulty, 24, has featured just once this season for United - in a 2-1 defeat at Millwall - before moving to Bradford on loan.

The former Livingston forward opened his Bantams account on Tuesday night, netting in the 1-1 draw with Southend United.

Wilder added: “They have asked a question and we have declined.

“I think it’s a sensible thing to do, it was a short conversation.”

Blades defender Jack O’Connell is back in training after missing Tuesday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The Blades are fourth in League One, a point behind second-placed Bradford, but with a game in hand.