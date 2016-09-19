Sheffield Utd 1 Peterborough 0: Matt Done’s repositioning is paying quick dividends for Blades

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits he is happy to have got his side’s clash with Peterborough United “out of the way” early in the season.

Wilder’s men triumphed thanks to Matt Done’s first-half goal, and moved to sixth in the League One table after their fourth consecutive league win.

But they were made to earn it by a Posh team full of pace and purpose who passed the ball brilliantly, and Wilder says he was fully aware of the threats they would pose.

Both clubs played their part in what proved a thoroughly enthralling fixture and, as such, will fancy their chances of contesting the promotion places next Spring.

Done had revealed his delight at being restored to his preferred attacking role before this fixture after being deployed as a wing-back for long periods last term.

The 28-year-old, whose ability to stretch defences had been a major factor behind United’s improved results ahead of Peterborough’s visit, underlined the wisdom of Wilder’s decision by quickly scoring his second goal in as many games following an excellent interchange involving Billy Sharp, Mark Duffy and finally Kieron Freeman.

“We have to give them credit,” said Wilder.

“They hammered Milwall by five, and I’m so glad to get them out of the way.

“They’re a ridiculously dangerous team to play against because of how they play; they take chances and chuck people forward and we had to deal with that.

“I understand that we hung on in at times and Simon (Moore)made a big save at the end, but their goalkeeper made saves too and we had a lot of opportunities of our own.

“It was a tight game, as we thought it would be, so credit to them, but we’ve got the result and we move forward.

“Our experienced players came to the fore, like Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Jack O’Connell at the back and Mark Duffy was a calm presence.

“But everyone in the team put a shift in.”

Sheffield United: Moore, Wright, Ebanks-Landell, O’Connell, Freeman, Basham, Coutts, Duffy (Fleck 78), Lafferty (Scougall 46), Done, Sharp (Lavery 84). Unused substitutes: Hussey, Ramsdale, Wilson, Chapman.

Peterborough United: McGee, Smith, Bostwick, Baldwin, Binnom-Williams, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes (Chettle 59), Forrester, Taylor (Gwion Edwards 59), Moncur, Nichols (Deon Moore 59). Unused substitutes: Tafazolli, Tyler, White, Oduwa.

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire).