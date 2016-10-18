Shrewsbury Town 0 Sheffield United 3: Billy Sharp’s brace extends Blades unbeaten run to nine league games

Billy Sharp scored a brace as Sheffield United stretched their unbeaten streak to nine games in a 3-0 success at Shrewsbury Town.

Sharp’s double plus Daniel Lafferty’s first Blades goal stretched the visitors’ unbeaten streak on the road to five after a rampant second-half performance crushed manager-less Shrewsbury.

United came bursting out of the blocks with Sharp’s shot blocked on the line by Abu Ogogo, who almost opened the scoring down the other end with an audacious back-heel, which was scrambled away.

Shrews’ goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was first called into action on the half hour mark to deny Kieron Freeman.

Seconds after the restart Sharp caught the hosts off guard by rocketing a 30-yard strike into the top corner.

Just after the hour the bar came to Leutwiler’s rescue as Mark Duffy’s free-kick came bouncing back off the woodwork.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd celebrates.

The Blades recycled the ball well with Lafferty on hand to direct Paul Coutts’s cross past Leutwiler from a tight angle.

Three minutes later Sharp doubled his tally to put the game to bed. John Fleck’s corner evaded the Shrews’ defence with the unmarked Sharp turning home at the back post.

Blades goalkeeper Simon Moore twice denied Joe Riley.

Shrewsbury: Leutwiler, Sadler, Lancashire, Grimmer, Brown, Deegan, Ogogo, Riley, Sarcevic (Mangan 65), Waring (Dodds 65), Toney. Unused substitutes: Halstead, Black, O’Brien, Leitch-Smith, Ebanks-Blank.

United's John Fleck is tackled by Shrewsbury's George Waring and Ian Black.

Sheffield United: Moore, Ebanks-Landell, Basham, Wright, Freeman (Brown 89), Fleck, Duffy (Whiteman 83), Coutts, Lafferty, Sharp, Done. Unused substitutes: Ramsdale, Hussey, Scougall, Lavery, Chapman.

Referee: D Webb (Lancashire).

The Blades' Ethan Ebanks-Landell in action