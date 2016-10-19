Shrewsbury v Sheffield United: Unbeaten run can be just the beginning – Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED may be on their best unbeaten run of league form since the spring of 2014, but Chris Wilder is demanding no let up.

The Blades are just three points behind second-placed Bradford City – with a game in hand – with Wilder’s side boasting an eye-catching eight-match sequence without defeat in League One.

The coup de grace in their upturn arrived in an emphatic 4-0 win over Port Vale at the weekend, with Wilder adamant that the run is just the beginning.

Wilder said: “We are in a good place at the moment and want to keep that going. But football has a horrible habit that if you do not get your attitude right and your head is not right, any result can happen.

“I have been in the game too long and know what is around the corner and you have never cracked this game and the top, top teams will tell you that.

“When teams do succeed at the top level, they do not have any days off and are consistently at it, Monday to Friday and on match-day.

“That is what we are striving for with a relatively new group.”

A number of players have stepped up to the plate in United’s recent run, with Wilder full of praise for the weekend contribution of John Fleck, with the midfielder showing signs of casting aside an underwhelming start to the season.

Wilder, who has Chris Basham back in the fray tonight after suspension with left-back Daniel Lafferty also fit, said: “I was delighted for Flecky on Saturday as it has been a little bit of a slow start for him.

“We have brought him into the club for performances like that and know what he is capable of and what he had shown so far is probably a little bit frustrating for John as everyone who knows what a good player he is.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury DDDLLL; Sheffield United WDWDLW.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).

Last time: Shrewsbury 1 Sheffield United 2, April 19, 2016; League One.