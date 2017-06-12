We wanted this so much, says Calvert-Lewin

FOR A couple of Yorkshire lads, life will never quite be the same again after the events of Sunday.

For Sheffield-born Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 20, there was the cherished prize of scoring the goal that clinched English football’s first World Cup in 51 years.

And for gifted former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook, also 20 and who hails from York, came the honour of becoming the first Three Lions captain since the venerated Bobby Moore in 1966 to lift a world trophy following England’s 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the Under-20s final in South Korea.

Calvert-Lewin’s golden moment on 35 minutes put the seal on a whirlwind footballing year that he is never likely to forget as he joined Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters as the only England players to score in a World Cup final.

A breakthrough campaign for the Sheffielder began in August when he completed a move from Sheffield United to Everton.

Calvert-Lewin – who spent most of 2015-16 on loan at Northampton Town – made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in December and went on to score his first top-flight goal against Hull City in March. He finished the season with 11 top-flight appearances to his name.

He said: “It is hard to put into words what that feeling was like when the referee blew the final whistle (on Sunday).

“We have wanted this so much that to come back to England as part of a select few who have won the World Cup means everything.”

Middlesbrough duo Harry Chapman and Dael Fry, who had spells last season on loan at Sheffield United and Rotherham respectively, and Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong – who played for Barnsley last term – were non-playing substitutes.

Victory in South Korea rounded off an exceptional weekend for England’s youth set-up, with an Under-18 squad retaining the Toulon Tournament crown with a penalty shoot-out win over Ivory Coast on Saturday, Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira firing home the decisive spot-kick.

Sheffield Wednesday’s George Hirst, Blades midfielder David Brooks, Hull City’s Josh Tymon and Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield also started in the final. Brooks, who scored in the final, which ended 1-1, was named player of the tournament.