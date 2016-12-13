Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0: The story of the South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday scored a goal in each half to down Barnsley 2-0 in tonight's hotly-anticipated South Yorkshire derby.

Recap the key moments with our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport