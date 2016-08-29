Brentford 1 Shefield Wednesday 1: Carlos Carvalhal hails Owls’ ‘heart and soul’

Frustrated Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal hailed his side’s spirit after they grabbed a late draw.

Sam Huchinson’s stoppage-time header salvaged a draw for the Owls in a game that looked like slipping away from them after goalkeeper Kieren Westwood’s howler.

He dithered on the ball and Brentford striker Lasse Vibe blocked his clearance to roll the ball into the empty net and give the London club a lead that looked unlikely after a first half dominated by Wednesday.

But Hutchinson earned a deserved late point when he headed home Barry Bannan’s near-post free-kick finally to beat inspirational goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Both sides finished with 10 men after the Owls had David Jones sent off with Brentford’s Vibe also seeing red moments before Hutchinson struck.

Carvalhal said: “I am not at all happy with a point. How can I be happy with a point when I counted at least seven clear chances in the first half?

“We have created enough chances in the last two games to win (by) three or four, but the way we created them with artistic play and good football was a positive thing for me.

“Even with 10 players we still created some unbelievable chances and I don’t know how we didn’t score. Then they score from a mistake and we have to accept that because it is part of football.”

But the Portuguese insisted that, despite the draw, he felt like his side had won the game for their commitment right up to the final whistle.

“It feels like we’ve lost the game, but we’ve also won the game because of the heart and soul we showed. They are the values of Yorkshire and the people of Sheffield. We showed a big heart and big soul and it earned us a point.”

Bees’ chief Dean Smith was furious with his side’s first-half display and said: “That was as bad as we have played in the first half. We were very poor, made basic mistakes all over the pitch and we were lucky they didn’t bring their finishing boots. They played round us far too easily because we didn’t press them high up. We told them to get in their faces and once we did, we looked a different proposition.”

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Dean, Egan, Elder, Yennaris, Woods, Vibe, Sawyers (Bjelland 83), Macleod (Saunders 77), Hogan. Unused substitutes: McEachran, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Ledesma, Kurasik.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer (Abdi 76), Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Forestieri, Lucas Joao (Nuhiu 69), Fletcher (Hooper 66). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Hunt, Buckley, Sasso.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Man of the match: Fernando Forestieri.