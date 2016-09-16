Carlos Carvalhal dismayed but not surprised as Owls’ appeal is rejected

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to have Sam Hutchinson’s red card rescinded after losing their appeal.

The Owls centre-half was sent off on Tuesday night after bringing down Bristol City’s Marlon Pack in the penalty area.

Wednesday appealed the red card – which carries a one-match ban – claiming the resulting penalty was sufficient punishment.

Under the new “double jeopardy” rules officials now can opt just to book a player, and give a penalty, if the player made a genuine attempt to reach the ball.

But the appeal was rejected, meaning Hutchinson will miss tomorrow’s trip to Birmingham City.

The Owls failed last season with similar appeals regarding red cards to players, including for striker Fernando Forestieri. It prompted Owls’ head coach Carlos Carvalhal to comment: “The appeals are something that we lose all the time – we are in League One in the appeals, or into League Two because we are losing all the appeals we do.

“We lose them all. It is another one we lost. We did our documentation.

“I asked the fourth official during the game and he told me that in this situation he gave the hand ball – maybe he was confused, and the hand ball is a red card.

“I accepted that information but it was not correct because Sam didn’t touch the ball with his hand.

“We did a very good appeal, it was very clear, but they had their interpretation and we must respect (that).”

Carvalhal must choose between Vincent Sasso or captain Glenn Loovens – yet to feature this season after surgery in the summer – to replace Hutchinson in defence at Birmingham tomorrow.

The Owls are also waiting on a scan for left-back Daniel Pudil, who was substituted in the first half on Tuesday with a leg injury.