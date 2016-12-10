"If you don't kill, you can die" - Carvalhal slams Sheffield Wednesday finishing after Reading defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal criticised his Sheffield Wednesday forwards after his side sank to a 2-1 defeat at Reading.

A drab first half produced little of note, apart from a flying save from home goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi to keep out a fierce 20-yard effort from Ross Wallace.

Lucas Joao should have put Wednesday ahead early in the second half but, after racing clear and with Al Habsi wrongfooted, he somehow shot wide of a post.

Beerens then struck twice in 19 minutes - his first goal deflecting in wildly off Glenn Loovens, his second a clever cross-shot.

Wednesday launched a late rally but had only a far-post header from Steven Fletcher, in the second minute of stoppage time, to show for their efforts.

"There is a saying 'if you don't kill, you can die'," Carvalhal said. "And that's what happened today.

"We prepared very well for the game and we closed down Reading very well. I don't remember any problem for us in the first half.

"We have another part to our game. When we have the ball, we try to be a threat and try to score.

"We had a clear chance in the second half (Joao), probably the best clear chance of the game. But we didn't shoot the goal.

"After their second goal, it was a different situation. Our players never gave up and we felt we could have won this because of what we did.

"In my opinion, we were more threat to them than they were to us. It's important in these games that when you control them, you must score."