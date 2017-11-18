Sheffield Wednesday 0 Bristol City 0: Owls suffer Hillsborough stalemate

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City failed to muster a goal between them in a tight Championship contest at Hillsborough.

Carlos Carvalhal's Owls were looking to make it three successive wins, after three-pointers against Millwall and Aston Villa.

The Owls named an unchanged team from the one which impressed at Villa Park, midfielder Kieran Lee returning from injury, to be named on the bench.

Ross Wallace came closest to breaking the deadlock for the Owls, but twice saw his long-distance efforts fly wide.

Jordan Rhodes should have done better, latching on to Gary Hooper's knockdown, but headed over with the goal at his mercy.

The in-form visitors looked dangerous in attack, Bobby Reid beating Keiren Westwood but his shot was hacked away.

Rhodes had another good chance after the break, but headed over from a corner.

Carvalhal sent on Lucas Joao and Kieran Lee to try and engineer a goal for the Owls.

But it was the hosts who were defending, and Milan Djuric came close to putting City in front.

Barry Bannan saw his appeals for a penalty waved away, with 10 minutes remaining, as he went to ground after getting goal-side of the last man.

And despite the late introduction of striker Steven Fletcher, Wednesday were forced to settle for a point.