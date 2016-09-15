Sheffield Wednesday lose appeal over Sam Hutchinson’s red card

Sam Hutchinson will miss Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Birmingham City after the Owls failed to get his midweek sending-off overturned.

The Owls centre-half was sent off on Tuesday night after bringing down Bristol City’s Marlon Pack in the penalty area.

Wednesday argued, under new league rules, Hutchinson only deserved a yellow card.

But this was rejected and he will now serve a one-mach ban this weekend.

“The situation for us is he did not deserve a red card in our interpretation with the new rule,” said Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal.

“But we must respect the referee and those who analyse the appeal.

“He (Hutchinson) understands and had some expectations about the appeal. He will be okay. He is disappointed.”

The Owls are waiting on the fitness of left-back Daniel Pudil ahead of the weekend.

He was substituted in the first half against Bristol City and is a doubt for the Birmingham trip.

Carvalhal said: ”Let’s see. Between yesterday and today, he has jumped a lot.

“He felt a little pain today and will have a scan to see if he really has an injury.

“We have some wishes he will recover for Saturday. He was much better today.”