Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star bidding for return

Daniel Pudil is in line for a Sheffield Wednesday recall tomorrow as the Owls face Championship rivals Brighton.

The Owls left-back has missed the last three games, meaning £5m record signing Adam Reach has filled in in defence.

But the Czech international, 31, is back in training and available for selection at Hillsborough. That could see Reach pushed forward into his favoured wing spot.

Wednesday also have been boosted by news Sam Hutchinson is fit, after coming off after an hour in the midweek win at Blackburn Rovers.

“We have had good news on injuries,” said Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal. “Everybody is training at the moment.

“If all the player are available, we are happy, of course. We have more solutions and options so it is good.”

Wednesday have won four out of their last five games and in a good run of form.

Carvalhal believes his team - who reached the play-off final last season - are still improving.

He said: “When we win, the mood is better. You see more smiles.

“But the most important thing is we know we are progressing the team and doing better.

“We are trying to do better and correct our mistakes. We are still in the process to improve the team.”