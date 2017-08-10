Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan backed to hit double figures in new role

NO orchestra can play without its conductor.

After hitting some off-key notes in their opening show at Preston, Sheffield Wednesday played the right music in Tuesday night’s redeeming and stylish 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Chesterfield, with Barry Bannan at the throbbing heart of it all.

The theory that if Bannan plays well, the Owls usually do rang true in the incessant Hillsborough rain, with the Scot pulling the strings and revelling in an advanced role – his classy performance crowned by a delightful individual goal.

On a night of positives, the sight of Bannan dictating play in the business area of the pitch where opponents can suffer real hurt was perhaps the main one. It was like greeting an old friend.

Adam Reach was certainly in no mood to argue and neither for that matter was Carlos Carvalhal, who was provided with plenty of food for thought ahead of his team selection for Saturday.

One thing can be taken as read. Bannan will be in.

Offering his take, Reach, handed a roaming brief at left-back, said: “Baz, playing in more of an advanced role, showed everyone that he is a quality player and a player of his quality should be scoring goals like that.

“I am fully confident that he will be close to double figures if he plays in those positions as he’s a great player.

“It is always nice for the strikers to score. Hoops and Fletch got on the scoresheet and I thought that the people who came onto the pitch were good. Sam Winnall had a really positive reaction when he came on and I thought he was excellent.

“Everyone has played themselves into the manager’s mind for Saturday and whatever 11 or 18 he picks, we will be fighting to get three points.”

The sight of Bannan ‘being back to his best’ topped off an uplifting night for Carvalhal and while the schemer has often been utilised in a deeper role in league games, the sight of him running the show further up the field – albeit against a League Two side – will give the Owls chief something to mull over.

On Bannan, who netted for the first time since last September, Carvalhal added: “He has the conditions to score goals. Sometimes he has a different role in the team and he stays far away from the goal.

“He was back to his best level against Chesterfield and we need him at that level.”

For the Wednesday fans who braved the appalling weather to attend on Tuesday, their stoicism was duly rewarded with the home support soon energised by the notable intensity and intent shown in attack by the hosts.

The trick now is to continue to show attacking dynamism where it really matters in the Championship, with a choice platform provided for successive home games against QPR and Sunderland.

Reach said: “When you have had a positive result, you always want to come back and play at home again.

“The attendance will be much higher because it is a league game and the weekend and I am sure that the fans will come in their numbers and cheer us on – especially the ones who were here (on Tuesday).

“They will know how well we did play and they will bring their confidence and support on Saturday and that will fire us up.

“As a team, squad and staff, we all put aside the Preston result as a one-off because the performance and intensity wasn’t there and that was not a Sheffield Wednesday game.

“We know that was a one-off and reacted and played some really good, attacking and free-flowing football and I think at times that excited the fans.

“The message from the players is we are going to try our very best to do that again on Saturday.

“We made mistakes and played through balls and tried to be over ‘tika-takky’ at times.

“But fans will accept that if you are trying to do the right things and attack and impress. “

