Sheffield Wednesday welcome return of key midfielder in time for Championship play-offs

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that Kieran Lee is available for selection if required in Saturday's Championship home encounter with Derby County - and has hailed the development as "fantastic news."

The influential midfielder is the reckoning after recovering from a hip problem, with Carvalhal having an increasing number of options at his disposal as the season approaches its pivotal juncture.

On Lee, whose last Owls appearance was back on January 2, Carvalhal said: "He is doing very well and there are very good signs and he can be involved tomorrow. Let's take the decisions; we have not decided yet, but he is available if we decide to put him in.

"It is fantastic news. We are recovering players all the weeks as there were so many players who were out including (Daniel) Fox and Will Buckley, who has started training this week also.

"Kieran Lee is very good news to us and we are happy. His physical condition is not the best, but people know Kieran with the way he is a fit guy who runs a lot. It is not difficult for him to achieve (top) physical condition."

Saturday's game does come too soon for Sam Hutchinson, although Carvalhal has confirmed he is 'progressing' in his road back to fitness.