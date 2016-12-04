WATCH - See how Sheffield Wednesday defeated Preston North End at Hillsborough ...

Ten-man Sheffield Wednesday fought hard for their 2-1 victory over a wasteful Preston side in a bad-tempered clash.

The hosts took an early lead early through Fernando Forestieri. In an eventful second half, Forestieri was sent off. Steven Fletcher converted a penalty to make it 2-0 and Eoin Doyle then pulled one back for the visitors late on.

The game ended on a sour note, with team-mates Doyle and Jermaine Beckford seeing red as well after an angry exchange between the pair.

Watch the highlights to relive an important win for the Owls.