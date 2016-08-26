Something for the weekend? Five points to ponder for Yorkshire clubs

AFTER last weekend’s very passable events, with no less than seven Yorkshire sides claiming wins, an encore would do very nicely indeed.

Although if you live in the Steel City, an avoidance of the abject and tough events would be appreciated for both Wednesdayites and Unitedites in equal measure.

Here are five pre-weekend observations:

1: Hull City v Manchester United. Can the unlikely events of August continue?

Let’s face it, no-one will have had Hull City down for a haul of six points from six so far, but such is football’s capacity to delight and thrill sometimes.

That said, their biggest test arrives tomorrow in the shape of the arrival of a Manchester United side who have rediscovered their mojo and look the real title deal already.

A point would be great, a win stupendous - the Tigers being without a victory over the red side of Manchester since way back in 1974.

2: Huddersfield Town v Wolves. Will the latecomers do it again.

Do not let it be said that Huddersfield have not lasted the course so far this term with late goals having helped yield them three victories and a draw amid some testing arenas.

Next up are Wolves, a side who Town have historically done well against over the years. But David Wagner is not interested in history or bending statistics to his advantage - or the league table for that matter.

It is all about the process and if Town continue to show the levels of character and togetherness, allied the insatiable work ethic and energy levels which they have done so far this term, then they have every chance of still being top of the pile for the start of September.

Momentum would inexorably rise if that was the case, with Town clearly onto something.

3: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United. Can United’s seamless week on the pitch continue?

Things have dropped into place for Garry Monk over the past week, with a high-energy, well-oiled derby win at Sheffield Wednesday followed by EFL Cup progression - albeit not straightforward - at Luton Town with his calculated gamble of resting 11 players paying off.

A point or win at Nottingham Forest would get their start to the season back to par after a rough opening two games and continue United’s incremental improvement in the past week and a half.

It is early days, but evidence has been shown that Monk and Leeds can grow into the season with a fair wind. He just requires that precious commodity. Time.

4: Barnsley v Rotherham United. Expectation on the Reds, for once.

It is fair to say that Barnsley were not saddled with a welter of expectation ahead of their opening quartet of league games, even if the internal pressure to get results will have always been there.

But tomorrow’s derby with Rotherham is different, with it representing a game that many Reds supporters will be targeting and expecting three points from.

Paul Heckingbottom wisely sees the dangers in that stance and has safely stated that no game is a ‘gimmie’.

Rewind to the end of last season, when all and sundry expected Barnsley to take over relegation-haunted Colchester. It didn’t quite work out that way with Heckingbottom detecting the complacency among fans.

For Rotherham, without a win at Oakwell since way back in 1970, taking anything away would be a bonus.

But do not back against them, the game is perhaps more even than many think.

5: Sheffield United v Oxford United. Stopping a drama lurching into a full-blown crisis.

It has been a rough old seasonal start for the Blades, with three points required for all manner of reasons tomorrow against one of Chris Wilder’s old clubs.

Wilder is finding plenty out about his players and a fair bit of it has not been good so far. Even so early into a new season, several Blades stars will be under no illusions that they must shape up fast if they are to be part of Wilder’s brave new world.

It is the time for action and not talking and actions will certainly speak louder than words tomorrow.