Tigers prospect Josh Tymon set for switch to Stoke City

HULL CITY have confirmed that highly-rated teenage left-back Josh Tymon will leave the club with immediate effect after turning down a professional contract.

Tymon, 18, who burst onto the scene with the Tigers last term and is widely regarded as the top academy product to have broken through in recent years at the club, is now expected to join Premier League outfit Stoke City.

Hull will be guaranteed a transfer fee due to Tymon’s age, but that would be decided by a tribunal unless the two clubs are able to agree a settlement.

“It is estimated the Tigers would bank between £1m and £2m in compensation.

Vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “The club is naturally disappointed to lose a home-grown product of its academy.

“We have met with Josh and his representatives on numerous occasions starting back in January 2016 with improved offers of a professional contract. I want to make clear that we have made offers significantly higher than the figures circulated by some media sources.

“The club has played a significant role in Josh’s development as a player who joined us at the age of 12 and has risen through our ranks to play for England at U17, U18 and U20 level and in the Premier League.

“I believe he will one day be a full England international and I take pride in the work the club has done to make that possible. This also makes it even more difficult to take having invested so heavily in his development through the excellent academy set-up we have.

“We had hoped that Josh would remain with us to realise his potential. We wish Josh well for the future.”