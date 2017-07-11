Transfer Gossip (July 11): Leeds United close on Chievo striker | Middlesbrough up ante for Sheffield Wednesday stopper | Sheffield United told to up ‘embarrassing’ offer

Here are the latest rumours and done deals involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Leeds United are on the verge of a deal for Chievo striker Caleb Ekuban, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray

The Elland Road club, who are set to finalise the arrival of midfielder Samuel Saiz from Huesca today (July 11), are aiming to push through the signing of Ekuban in time for their pre-season trip to Austria on Friday.

Ekuban - a strong, quick forward - is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours having prepared to fly to England on the back of advanced talks between United and Chievo.

The 23-year-old is back at Chievo after scoring 17 goals on loan for Partizani Tirana in Albania’s top division last season.

Middlesbrough are reported to have made a £4.5m offer for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood.

Every footballer has a price, Cristiano Ronaldo’s is 200m Euros, but what I do know is that Lenihan’s isn’t what was offered. It was almost an embarrassing offer. Tony Mowbray

The Irish goalkeeper, who joined the Owls on a free in 2014, has become one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Championship.

According to the Northern Echo, the Owls want at least £5.5m for a player who has two years left on his current deal.

Sheffield United have been told they need to up their valuation of Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan if they are to land him.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has rejected two bids for the 23-year-old, reported to be £400,000 and £500,000.

Lenihan has two years left on his contract and Mowbray told the Lancashire Evening Telegraph: “Every footballer has a price, Cristiano Ronaldo’s is 200m Euros, but what I do know is that Lenihan’s isn’t what was offered.

“It was almost an embarrassing offer.”

The Blades, meanwhile, are still pursuing Charlton’s Ricky Holmes, according to the Sheffield Star.

Hull City have completed a deal for former England U19 captain Ola Aina.

READ MORE - Aina reacts to Tigers switch

Aina, who operates as a right wing-back, was in East Yorkshire yesterday to finalise the terms of his move from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The deal was completed on Tuesday morning.

Blackpool have slapped a £750,000 price tag on Barnsley target Brad Potts.

Paul Heckingbottom has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder.