Transfer gossip (Monday, Aug 29): Blades prospect wanted by Man Utd | Hull finally in market | Boro’s Rhodes linked to Owls move

YOUNG Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester United, who are considering a £1m move according to reports.

The 19-year-old saw a move fall through to Everton earlier this summer and now United, who need players to bolster their youth ranks as they participate in the Premier League International Cup this season, have identified Calvert-Lewin as a target.

Aston Villa have reportedly made a £14m move for Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, with the Tigers having identified Bristol City frontman Jonathan Kodjia as his replacement.

Uruguay striker Hernandez is Villa manager Roberto di Matteo’s big target ahead of Wednesday night’s transfer deadline, with the Midlanders willing to offer £14m plus add-ons up to £17m.

Kodjia has emerged as a possible contingency plan for Hull, willing to offer £10m plus add-ons, although Derby are also keen on the frontman.

Hull are desperate to do some business to boost their wafer-thin squad and are set to complete the signing of Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall for £5m, with the Scot having agreed personal terms at the weekend.

The East Yorkshire outfit have also reportedly agreed a £1m fee with Manchester United for striker Will Keane and are also in talks with Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason in a £10m deal.

According to reports in Holland, Hull are also closing in on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Markus Henriksen, with Derby’s Jeff Hendrick also strongly linked.

Meanwhile, Villa are leading the chase to sign Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, who was not involved in Boro’s draw at West Brom on Sunday, with head coach Aitor Karanka set to give the green light to his departure.

The future of Jordan Rhodes is also clouded with uncertainty, with the forward on the radar of several Championship clubs including Norwich City, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday.

On the incoming front, Boro have been tipped to resurrect their interest in Hull defender Harry Maguire, despite seeing previous offers rejected by City.

Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson is set to undergo a medical at Swansea City on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is close to completing a transfer from Oakwell to the Liberty Stadium with personal terms almost agreed. The fee is understood to be worth up to £5m.