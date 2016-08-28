Transfer gossip (Sunday, Aug 28): Hull chase striker as deadline looms | Boro winger wanted | Cherries eye Leeds defender

WITH time running out to make their first significant signing before the transfer window closes on Wednesday, Hull City are being linked with a £14m bid for Bristol city striker Jonathon Kodjia.

But if the Premier League side are successful in their move for the Robins striker, it may prompt them to sell Abel Hernandez to Aston Villa for what would be a Championship record £20m.

The Uruguayan international was top scorer with 19 goals last season for Hull under Steve Bruce as they made an immediate return to the Premier League.

Hull are also said to be lining up a £7m bid for Derby midfield man Jeff Hendrick, who is also wanted by Burnley.

Villa are also in the hunt for Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, who is in the final year of his contract.

The 28-year-old is also attracting interest from Southampton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton.

West Bromwich remain interested in £8m-rated Leeds United full-back Charlie Taylor and manager Tony Pulis watched him at Nottingham Forest on Saturday but Bournemouth are also considering whether to make a bid before the deadline.

West Ham, Burnley and Middlesbrough are also monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation with him in the final year of his contract.

Leeds, meanwhile, have had scouts watching ADO Den Haag’s Dutch central defender Tom Beugelsdijk, 26, who said he was flattered the Championship side see him as a good defender.

Huddersfield Town are taking a relaxed approach over interest in striker Nahki Wells and would want at least £6m before they would consider selling the Bermuda international, who is attracting the attention of several Premier League and Championship clubs.

Goal-shy Derby County continue to be linked with Wells but they remain interested in Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri despite being rebuffed by the Owls.

The only other transfer activity expected at Town before Wednesday is a loan move to give midfield signing from Carlisle United Kyle Dempsey, 20, some game time.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown, released by Sunderland, could be a target of Sheffield United if the 36-year-old is unable to secure a deal at Blackburn where he has been training.