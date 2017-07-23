Transfer gossip (Sunday): Owls go for Scotland duo | Boro sign Darren Randolph | Huddersfield rebuff Swans | Tigers close in on defender

Have your say

YORKSHIRE clubs continue to be busy with transfer negotiations as the big kick-off looms...

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to bolster their defence by signing two Scotland internationals.

Boro signing: Goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton, 32, who had a spell on loan at Bolton last season and who has 50 caps under his belt, and Blackburn Rovers central defender Charlie Mulgrew, 31, are the men wanted by head coach Carlos Carvahal.

Hutton, who has one year left on his contract and who is one of Villa’s highest earners, would compete for a place with Jack Hunt while Mulgrew, who has 26 caps, would challenge Tom Lees and Glen Loovens for a place.

Wednesday completed their trip to Portugal with a goalless draw against top flight side Vitoria Setubal in Albufeira – a side once managed by Carvalhal.

Relegated Middlesbrough have made their sixth signing of the summer in West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Staying put: Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined the Championship club for £5m.

The 30-year-old joined the Hammers from Birmingham City in the summer of 2015 but has moved after West Ham’s loan signing of England’s Joe Hart.

The Teeside club have already signed Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite, Connor Roberts and Britt Assombalonga.

Boro are also interested in Birmingham City 28-year-old centre-back Ryan Shotton.

Done deal: Liverpool's Kevin Stewart has signed for Hull City.

Premier League Huddersfield Town are determined to retain £10m-rated Dane Philip Billing.

They have told Swansea that the 21-year-old 6ft 5in midfield player is not for sale as the Welsh club weigh up options to replace Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Billing played 28 games last season before being ruled out by injury near the end of the campaign and coach David Wagner believes he can have a greater impact in the Premier League.

Club record signing Steve Mounie scored his third goal in four games to give Town victory in their pre-season friendly at Oakwell.

The Beninese forward latched onto goalkeeper Jonas Lossl’s long ball before lobbing Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Town included 22-year-old Dimitri Cavaré, a right-back on trial from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Hull City are set to sign former Sparta Prague and Czech Republic international central defender Ondrej Mazuch.

He spent the last week training in Portugal with the Tigers and impressed in the win over Benfica.

Kevin Stewart has also completed his move to Hull - effectively swapping places with £8m Liverpool signing and Scotland full-back Andy Robertson.

Young midfielder Stewart flew back from Hong Kong, finalised personal terms with the Tigers and completed his medical.

Stewart said: “Coming here was an opportunity that was just too good to turn down. It was a difficult decision to leave Liverpool. It’s a club that I love and have loved for a long time. I’ve supported Liverpool since I was a young boy and it was my life goal to be a regular there. But, at the same time, I felt this was a move that I needed to make in order to further my career.”

Everton have also opened talks with Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki.

Grosicki, a 50-cap Polish international, joined Hull in January from Ligue 1 side Rennes, and the 29-year-old made a big impression depsite the club being relegated.

Tigers striker Abel Hernandez is also said to be attracting interest from Wolves.

Leeds United want Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick but fellow Championship side Birmingham City are favourites to sign the 29-year-old, who was left out of his club’s pre-season tour to Germany along with Gary Gardner, Aaron Tshibola and former Elland Road striker Ross McCormack.

Current Leeds forward Marcus Antonsson is being tracked by five Swedish clubs.

Antonsson moved to Leeds from Swedish side Kalmar last summer but failed to command a regular first-team spot.

Malmo, IFK Goteborg, Hammarby, IFK Norrkoping and AIK are all keeping tabs on Antonsson, who still hopes to impress new Leeds coach Thomas Christiansen.

Sheffield United may have to search for another goalkeeper if Simon Moore’s knee injury, sustained in Friday’s friendly win over Rotherham, proves serious.

The Blades No 1 was taken off in the first half at the New York Stadium, and United only have inexperienced goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on the books, following the decision to allow George Long to move out on loan.

Doncaster look set to pip Bradford City for the signing of 36-year-old central defender Gordon Greer, who played for Rovers eight years ago.

Bantams chief Stuart McCall confirmed that the former Scotland international, released by Blackburn Rovers, would not be joining them after City’s 3-2 loss to Sunderland at Valley Parade.

Tony McMahon (penalty) and trialist Jordan Gibson scored second-half goals for City after Sunderland led 3-0 at the break.

Rotherham United winger Mason Warren is to join Boston United on loan.